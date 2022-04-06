Sean Penn appears on Fox News and MSNBC to speak of support for Ukraine

CNN ,

Sean Penn appeared on both Fox News and MSNBC Tuesday night to advocate for Ukraine’s support.

In February, the actor was in Ukraine shooting a documentary for Vice about the Russian invasion of the country. Since then he has traveled between Ukraine and Poland.

Penn reveals how he first got in touch with Sean Hannity, and how he got on his show.

“I gave you the first phone call,” said Hannity. “Do you remember the first thing you said to me?”

Penn replied: “I said, ‘I don’t trust you. But we have to move on in life.’ We all talk about how divisive things are, how divisive things are here. When you step into a country…