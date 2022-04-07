Sean Penn Appears to Advocacy for Ukraine on Both Fox News and MSNBC

It’s not every night that coverage on the politically opposed cable-news channels Fox News and MSNBC aligns. But leave it to the Oscar-winner Sean Penn, who was shooting a Vice documentary about the conflict in Ukraine, to temporarily bridge the gap. Penn was a guest on both networks on Tuesday, reflecting on his time spent with the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky And he believes that the country will be victorious.

During the making of his documentary, Penn found himself on the front lines of Vladimir PutinWar on Ukraine. The actor had previously toured the country last november, He returned in February, saying he had walked miles to the Polish border. Penn continues to visit crisis areas in the region for both the doctor and his humanitarian efforts with the community…