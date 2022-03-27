Sean Penn: If Ukrainian President Zelensky Doesn’t Speak At The Oscars, I Will Publicly Melt His Awards

two time Oscar winning actor Sean Penn Sent a message to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences an interview with CNN Jim Acosta on Saturday. While he acknowledged that those who argue that there should be some distance between politics and entertainment, he also said, “Nothing can be greater than awarding the Academy [Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy] Opportunity to talk to all of us.”

If the Academy elects not to let the nation’s leader speak, it would be “the most obscene moment in Hollywood history”, he said. Also, if the ceremony goes Zelensky-free, so will Penn, who won the top prize for his performance. Mystic River And MilkSaid he would “smelt” [my awards] publicly,” although he prays that he will not be forced…