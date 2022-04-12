Sean Penn reveals he considered taking up arms against Russia while in Ukraine

“We first started discussing a possible documentary about your country that didn’t specifically focus on the war,” Penn said. “And we’ve had many exchanges since then. Then I went and met him face-to-face the day before the attack. And I was with him on the first day, at the time of the attack.”

Penn even thought of fighting himself. “The only possible reason I had to stay longer in Ukraine was that I had considered getting a rifle, perhaps without a bulletproof vest, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that bulletproof vest to a civilian fighter who had it.” No. Or for a fighter with more skill than me, or a young man or woman who could fight longer or whatever. So at this point in life I can’t…