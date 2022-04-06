Sean Penn talks about Ukraine with Sean Hannity, Lawrence O’Donnell

Sean Penn spoke to cable viewers across the political spectrum on Tuesday night, appearing on both right-wing Fox News and left-leaning MSNBC within two hours to discuss support for Ukraine amid an invasion of the country by Russian military forces.

Penn began the evening with a personal appearance on NY-based “Hannity”. engage in conversation With Fox News conservative commentator Sean Hannity. Hannity begins the segment by explaining how the comparatively liberal Penn decided to get into the program.

“I gave you the first phone call,” Hannity began. “Do you remember the first thing you said to me?”

“I said ‘I don’t trust you,'” Penn replied. “But we have to move on with life… we all talk about how divisive things are, how…