Sean Penn threatens to destroy his statues if Zelensky is not invited

As the Oscars were approaching, Sean Penn reacts CNN On the importance of allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak about the situation in his country this Saturday.

“If I understand correctly, the decision was made not to do this. I am not saying that Zelensky would have liked to speak, he reacted to the antenna of the American Continuum news channel. If the Academy did not do so, decided (…) So I think this decision will be the most obscene moment in the entire Hollywood history. If so, the American star requested everyone who played in the Oscars to boycott the ceremony. “Part of me For, upon my return, I will publicly destroy my idols,” he assured, hoping to be wrong.

