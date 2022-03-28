Sean Penn threatens to melt his Oscar if Zelensky is not invited to the ceremony

Hours before the Oscars ceremony, Sean Penn reiterated his political commitment in support of Ukraine.

Published on 03/27/2022 at 16:33

Sean Penn has been awarded two Oscars during his career, one for “Mystic River” and the other for “Milk”. The actors and directors now claim they are ready to melt their awards if the Academy does not invite the Ukrainian president. Sean Penn wants Volodymyr Zelensky to speak on the current situation in Ukraine.

The Oscars ceremony begins at 2 pm tonight at our home. Sean Penn exclusively told CNN

, Inviting Zelensky to talk to us is one of the best things to do, but I understand that the decision was made not to invite him. they take…