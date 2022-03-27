Sean Penn Will “Smelt” Award if Oscars Show Doesn’t Invite Zelensky – The Hollywood Reporter

Sean Penn says he would “smelt” his Oscar and is encouraging a boycott of the 2022 Academy Awards if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was not invited to appear virtually during the 94th annual ceremony on Sunday night .

in an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta on SaturdayPenn – currently providing humanitarian relief with his non-profit Corps in Poland – said the academy would not include the Ukrainian leader, who is among those leading the country’s war effort against Russia. In, “That decision would be the most obscene moment in entire Hollywood history.”

Penn begins his reply to Acosta by acknowledging those, “Who would say that politics is for another place, entertainment is for another,” the actor said, adding that it is a…