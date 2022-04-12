Search operation after gunman opened fire at New York subway station

New York City police are searching for a suspect who filled a crowded subway train with smoke before shooting several people.
At least 16 people were injured in the attack on 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park area, officials said.
According to the commissioner of the New York Fire Department, five people are in serious but stable condition.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, and confirmed there were no life-threatening injuries.
New York State Governor Cathy Hochul said at a news conference that the gunman wanted in the attack is “still open” and dangerous.
According to many sources, the initial…
