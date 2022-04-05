Search the last photo of the web 2022

Reddit’s r/place contest is over. This little game made it possible to create an image, a snapshot, of web communities in 2022. Here’s what the final image gives.

The contest lasted several days on the web. Starting March 28, the Reddit platform has introduced a new version of its Places experience. If you’ve been browsing the web for the past few days, you may have noticed a lot of pixelated excerpts from r/place. The experiment is now over, enough to produce the final image representing Webb in 2022.

Pixel for community placement

In case you missed the experiment, you probably don’t know the principle of r/place. This allows each user to place a colored pixel every five minutes on the canvas with dimensions defined by Reddit. Therefore it is necessary to establish coordination among the Internet users so that…