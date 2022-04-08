Season ends on Frozen Four

The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team went down to the state of Minnesota 5-1 in the national semifinals at the men’s Frozen Four at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., on Thursday night.

The Gophers, who were skating in their 22nd NCAA Frozen Four, ended their season with an overall record of 26–13–0. Minnesota State improved to 38-5-0 and will take on Denver in the national championship game on Saturday.

on Thursday, Matthew Nice Minnesota’s only goal while justen close Saved 26 in defeat.

Minnesota first – on their first shot of the game – with a two-for-zero goal…