Seasonal Allergies: Do these 3 things just to stay healthy this season! – Dailynews24 – Entertainment News Celebrity News Latest Movie News

Seasonal Allergies: Do these 3 things just to stay healthy this season!

With the change in weather, many types of allergies and diseases also come, so it is important that we change our diet and lifestyle as the weather changes. With this, you will not be vulnerable to diseases when the weather changes. You can keep your immune system healthy by including certain foods in your diet, so that it gets the strength to fight diseases.

Most people fall ill when the weather changes. The good thing is that you can prepare to deal with it, which reduces the risk of falling ill. Today, we are giving such diet tips, with the help of which you can stay away from the allergies that occur with the weather.

1. Start your day with coconut oil

Experts believe that if you start the day on an empty stomach with a spoonful of coconut oil. The healthy fat present in coconut oil works to boost your health. It also has antimicrobial properties. Coconut oil is also considered beneficial for heart health.

2. Ginger and Amla

Ginger is usually present in Indian homes. It is also used in tea along with food. Ginger is present in ginger, which has powerful medicinal properties. Gingerol acts as a very powerful anti-inflammatory drug, especially if it is combined with vitamin-C. According to experts, this mixture of ginger and amla can be consumed daily. For this, you have to mix one teaspoon of ginger juice in 30 ml fresh gooseberry juice. You can drink it daily in the morning, but keep in mind that do not drink after tea. By drinking this, you will get vitamin-C along with the properties of ginger.

3. Bee Pollen

Bee pollen means ‘B Polan’ helps to prevent allergies, but keep in mind that you should buy only local B Polan, as it will give protection from the pollen that you are allergic to.

