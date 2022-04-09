Sebastian Vettel uses a fire extinguisher in a car during Australian F1 Grand Prix practice

Sebastian Vettel uses a fire extinguisher in a car during Australian F1 Grand Prix practice

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel blew up his car with a fire extinguisher during the first practice of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

F1 cars return to Melbourne for the first time since 2019, but it hasn’t been a happy return for Vettel.

The German, who missed the first two races of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, was 13th fastest on his return to the track, but his Aston Martin lost power and ground…


Read Full News