Sebastian Vettel uses a fire extinguisher in a car during Australian F1 Grand Prix practice

Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel blew up his car with a fire extinguisher during the first practice of the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
key points:
- Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin ground was blocked 15 minutes before the end of the session
- Stewards are checking a marshal’s scooter for illegally entering the track on his way back to the potholes
- Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was the fastest and Australian Daniel Ricciardo FP1. was eighth in
F1 cars return to Melbourne for the first time since 2019, but it hasn’t been a happy return for Vettel.
The German, who missed the first two races of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, was 13th fastest on his return to the track, but his Aston Martin lost power and ground…
