Sebi Allows Retail Investors to Withdraw Bid; Know Details

Ruchi Soya FPO: Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has provided an option to the investors in Ruchi Soya’s Rs 4,300 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) to withdraw their applications. The withdrawal window will remain open till March 30. The regulatory body’s directive came amidst the “circulation of unsolicited SMSes advertising the issue”. The messages, that were allegedly sent to Patanjali Ayurved users, recommended them to invest in the offer. “Great news for all beloved members of Patanjali parivar. A good investment opportunity in Patanjali Group. Patanjali Group company- Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd has opened the Follow-On Public offer (FPO) for retail investors. The issue closes on 28 March 2022. This is available in the price band- Rs 615-650…