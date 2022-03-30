Second day’s race at Wellington Airport canceled, delayed due to fog

Dense fog covered Wellington on Thursday morning. Photo / New Zealand Herald

Around 30 flights to and from Wellington have been canceled due to fogging problems for the second day.

Fourteen arrivals at Wellington Airport have been canceled this morning, and 14 departures and MetService says the fog should clear this afternoon.

The state of the game in Wellington this morning. pic.twitter.com/m8dDuFL3at — Niwa Weather (@NiwaWeather) 30 March 2022

A Wellington Airport spokesman said no flights would land or depart until the fog had cleared.

Less, a cloud of haze continues to engulf the capital as it was on Wednesday when 37 arrivals and 37 departures were canceled till 1 pm.

Sounds Air flight – just one plane made it out of Wellington on Wednesday.

The effect of fog in the capital since then…