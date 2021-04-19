Second Formula One race coming to the United States

There will likely be a second System One race coming to america in 2022 in keeping with the Related Press. The Miami Grand Prix is ready to happen in south Florida yearly over a 10-year interval. This race will likely be along with america Grand Prix in Austin, TX.

There was a wealthy historical past of alternate System One races in america which were added to the auto racing calendar along with america Grand Prix. They included america Grand Prix West in Lengthy Seaside, CA from 1976 to 1983, the Caesars Palace Grand Prix in Las Vegas, NV in 1981 and 1982, the Detroit Grand Prix from 1982 to 1988, and the Dallas Grand Prix in 1984.

The Miami Grand Prix will likely be going down close to Laborious Rock Stadium, which is the Nationwide Soccer League residence of the Miami Dolphins. In two of the final three years, the parking zone at Laborious Rock Stadium has hosted the Miami Open tennis event. World ladies’s primary Ashleigh Barty of Australia gained the ladies’s singles titles in 2019 and 2021, whereas the boys’s singles titles have been gained by Roger Federer of Switzerland in 2019, and Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in 2021. The 2020 Miami Open was cancelled due to coronavirus.

There have been two System One races up to now in 2021. Celebrity Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England gained his 96th profession race on March 28 on the Bahrain Grand Prix. Then this previous Sunday, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands gained the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. For Verstappen, it was his eleventh profession System One victory.

The 2021 United States Grand Prix, the one System One race in america this yr, is ready to happen in Austin, TX on October 24. There was no race held final yr due to coronavirus. The final champion was again in 2019 when Valtteri Bottas of Finland was victorious.