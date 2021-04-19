LATEST

Second North American Title Tournament bolsters Lion Fight 66 lineup

Lion Fight 66

LION FIGHT unveiled its second North American Title Match with the 2 semi-finals happening on the Lion Combat 66 occasion.

Lion Combat 66 will happen on Friday, Might twenty first on the Capitol Plaza Resort & Conference Heart in Topeka, Kansas, USA, airing completely on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s main digital subscription service for fight sports activities. Tickets for Lion Combat 66 can be found at www.lionfight.com.

The brand new North American Title Match will happen within the Tremendous Middleweight division and have three veterans and one rising prospect.

The primary semi-final will pit Mexico’s Heriberto “Rudo” Tovar (8-2) towards promotional newcomer Jake Mackenzie (2-0) from Canada. Within the second semi-final and Lion Combat 66 co-main occasion, Kansas’ personal Cody Carrillo (6-3, 1 NC) will conflict with Lorawnt-T “Smash” Nelson (12-3), who’s initially from South Africa, however now fights out of Denver, Colorado, USA.

“Our first North American Title Match – the Heavyweights – was a powerful success at Lion Combat 64 and we’re very enthusiastic about that upcoming last between “Bazooka” Joe Stripling and Warren “Destroyer” Thompson,” mentioned LION FIGHT CEO Scott Kent.

“That first event gave us an excellent path that we will comply with for the longer term and it’s a nice subsequent step we’re taking with the Tremendous Middleweight event. I feel we’ll see some terrific action-packed fights within the semi-finals paving the way in which to a superb last this fall.”

Tovar made his LION FIGHT debut in a hard-fought determination loss to title-eliminator bout towards Enrico Carrara, who would go on to win the Lion Combat World Mild Heavyweight title. The native of Hidalgo will now transfer right down to a extra snug weight class to boost his hanging prowess. He step in towards Mackenzie, a multi-time nationwide champion and two-time IFMA bronze medalist.

Like Tovar, Nelson strikes right down to a weight class higher suited to his hanging energy. The rugged Nelson stood in towards gentle heavyweight contender Washington Dos Santos at Lion Combat 63, dropping a choice however is able to emerge within the tremendous middleweight ranks. He’ll go up towards Carrillo, who got here into Lion Combat 64 as an underdog towards rival Kansan Probability Thackston but he battered his foe in a torrid first spherical. Carrillo appeared to have an earned an opening-round TKO win, however the bout was later dominated a no-contest on account of an officiating error through the 10-count.

The North American Tremendous Middleweight Title Match rounds out the principle card for Lion Combat 66 with the three different bouts beforehand introduced:

Essential Occasion: Steve “Put ’Em To Sleep” Walker (9-0; Boston Massachusetts, USA) vs. Devorius Tubbs (5-2; Atlanta, Georgia, USA) – Lion Combat North American Tremendous Cruiserweight Title

Ladies’s Flyweight: “The Yasmeenian Satan” Yasmeen Salhani (San Diego, California, USA) vs. Regan “Coconuts” Gowing (Ottawa, Ontario, Canada)

Middleweight: Zack Fox (Beattyville, Kentucky, USA) vs. Jose Rivera (professional debut; San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Lion Combat 66 is promoted in partnership with By no means Give up Fight Sports activities.

