Second place secured for RWDM in D1B

Second place, we only talk about that in the detail of the Machtanes stadium. A missed start to the championship this Friday evening seemed impossible after a loss to Vasland-Bevern at Liars. With a lead of seven points, Mollenbécois can no longer feature, and is guaranteed to play in the play-off against 17th in the Jupiler Pro League (Sering?).

Their victory on 4 December, won on the lawns of Vsland-Beveren, was undoubtedly the turning point. That day, RWDM declared itself as a serious candidate for this second position. The arrival of US investor John Texter only reinforced this sentiment with a transfer window that alone reflects Molenbeek’s new ambitions. And after the successful launch of the year 2022 the RWDM is allowed to fly…

Molenbekois wanted to finish work at Deinze this Sunday, without thinking that Waasland-Beveren would lose…