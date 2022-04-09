Second Singapore F1 race emerges as possible Russian GP replacement

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, F1 announced the cancellation of the race scheduled for 25 September in Sochi, as well as the termination of the Grand Prix contract.

This has left a gap on the initial 23-race calendar that F1 wanted to fill with a return to Qatar, which held its first grand prix last year at the Losel International Circuit.

Qatar has signed a 10-year deal to host the Grand Prix starting in 2023, with the FIFA World Cup hosting country this year called off. But it emerged as strong favorites to replace the canceled Russia race, kicking off a triple-header that will take F1 on Singapore and Japan.

But Autosport has now learned that due to some uncertainty from the organizers of the event in Qatar, alternative options are being explored,…