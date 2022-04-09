Second time charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

(Grey News) – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time.

The actress announced in News bulletin With a video post on Twitter on Friday night.

“So I have a very exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It’s my inner circle where I share my more personal stuff and it’s definitely on JLo.”

according to this people, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The picture was also shared by his sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

