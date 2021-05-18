ENTERTAINMENT

Second wave of Covid-19 will delay earnings recovery for Indian companies: Moody’s

Rating agency Moody’s Investors Service said in a note on Tuesday that the second severe wave of coronovirus infection in India will slow the near-term economic recovery and could affect the dynamics of long-term growth.

It added, ‘If the second wave of the epidemic does not fall to more manageable levels and results in longer and wider lockdowns, it will have a more serious impact on the improvement in earnings of companies. The resurgence of coronovirus infection in India has led to regional lockouts, which will put a brake on the earnings improvement of rated companies seen in recent months. The trend of income growth has been observed since October 2020, after the national and state-level lockdown was relaxed. But renewed restrictions in many states will weaken demand for goods and services and disrupt recent reform paths.

It expects the negative impact on economic activity to be limited to the June quarter, and the economy will rebound in the second half of the year. However, if the transition fails to reduce to more manageable levels, the lockdown may be prolonged and the scope may be increased. This situation will severely weaken the earnings of rated companies and derail the recovery seen in the last six months. Wider movement restrictions will reduce transportation fuel demand and reduce capacity utilization for oil refiners.

