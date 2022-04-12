Second-year BEd students allowed to apply for TET- The New Indian Express

Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking cognizance of a news report in The New Indian Express titled ‘Over 50K teacher aspirants likely to miss TET this year’, which appeared in these columns on April 5, the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) in its latest notification announced that students who are presently in their second year can apply for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) by submitting their bona fide certificates.

The article had said that the last date to apply for the recruitment exam is April 13 and there is little chance for the results to be released before that. Those who studied Diploma in Elementary Education can apply for TET paper I to teach Classes 1 to 5 in government and government-aided schools, while BEd undergraduates can apply for…