“Secret Pact”: New Destination and New Secret for Charlene of Monaco

like home Corriere della Sera He says: Albert II’s wife took over Corsica. To deal with difficulties, the couple reportedly sealed a “Secret Agreement” Which will allow Charlene to enjoy complete freedom of movement before resuming her official engagements. He would like…

A new part in the machine. Last March, Charlene of Monaco found Rock and his family. But the reunion was short-lived and the rumors were far from going away. At first, it was written that the 44-year-old princess had taken refuge at Rock Angel, a popular Grimaldi estate not far from the Palace. Then the German press noticed and assured that the South African, who was photographed on the tarmac of Nice airport, had crossed the Alps to continue her fitness program in Switzerland. From now on, it is the turn of the Italian press to add its stone to the sloping building.