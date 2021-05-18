Secretly famous choreographer Geeta Kapoor got married, decorated Sindoor in demand, shared photos

There is a big news about Bollywood’s famous choreographer Geeta Kapoor. Geeta has choreographed countless films like Fiza (2000), Ashoka (2001), Saathiya (2002), Hey Baby (2007), Aladdin (2009). Apart from this, Geeta Kapoor is famous in the TV world today. She becomes a judge on TV shows. Geeta has been a judge on several dance reality shows till now. Geeta’s fans affectionately call her ‘Geeta Maa’. Now among all these, he has shared some of his pictures on social media, which is a topic of discussion in the city these days.

Actually, Geeta Kapoor has shared some of her pictures from her official Instagram handle in which she is seen in a red dress. The most shocking thing in these pictures is that Geeta is shown in the photo demanding mother sindoor. This has surprised fans as he was not aware of Geeta’s secret wedding. You can see all the pictures shared by Geeta Maa above are very captivating, but in these pictures, the attention of the fans is stuck on the vermilion itself.

According to reports, Geeta’s mother is not married yet, but her sindoor is saying something else. Now the fans are asking Geeta, whose vermilion is this? A fan has asked in the comment, ‘When did Geeta Maa get married?’ At the same time, another fan wrote, ‘Whose name is sindoor hai Geetu Maa dal rahi hai’. Talking of work front, Geeta Kapoor is playing the role of a judge in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ these days.