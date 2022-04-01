Security beefed up as new group demands funding for more anti-mandate demonstrations

Police and Parliament are on alert for more protest action from the anti-mandate movement.

Photo: RNZ

After 23 days of occupation, a new group has demanded the end of all COVID-19 restrictions.

It is collecting donations to fund more demonstrations and despite claiming to be transparent and open, members have registered their website through anonymous services and using codenames such as Alpha, Echo, Charlie and Guerrilla. are.

Ten days ago, a group calling itself Unite – which is not related to the trade union of the same name – announced on social media app Telegram that it aimed to spark more protests in Wellington.

The group’s website was registered through an anonymous third party to host the domain…