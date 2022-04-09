Security queues outside the terminal at Dublin Airport, but not

Images of queues outside Dublin Airport’s Terminal One this morning gave many the impression that more travel chaos was unfolding as the Easter holidays began.

Multiple photos show holiday candidates standing in long lines outside Terminal One since 4 a.m. this morning.

But the airport played down fears of the flight’s disappearance on Twitter after it told passengers that they planned to filter people in such a way as to reduce initial queues.

They tweeted: “We are currently filtering passengers into terminal buildings in a systematic way to check in and join security queues and we thank them for their cooperation and patience in this extremely busy time of morning before the first wave Thank you passengers for your departure.”

