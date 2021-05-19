LATEST

Security Tech Industry Vet Nico Popp Named Tenable Chief Product Officer – GovCon Wire

Nico Popp, former chief product officer of cybersecurity software provider Forcepoint, has been appointed to the same position at Columbia, Maryland-based vulnerability management company Tenable.

He will oversee global engineering and product management functions that support Tenable’s framework to help customers understand and address potential cyber risks across an attack surface, the company said Tuesday.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable and previous Wash100 awardee, noted that Popp brings cybersecurity experience as the company aims to help clients accelerate digital initiatives and incorporate risk-based remediation measures into cloud deployment efforts.

“I’m thrilled to join the team, especially as we focus on expanding the understanding of cyber risk beyond only IT assets, to merging identity and privileges with systems vulnerabilities to better help our customers enable IT Operations, cloud-focused initiatives, digital transformation and zero-trust architectures,” Popp said.

He previously worked at Symantec as senior vice president of cloud and information protection and served in senior leadership positions at Verisign and NeXT Software, where he co-invented the WebObjects application server that now powers Apple’s iTune Store.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

108
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
103
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
74
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
60
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Telly Updates Telly Updates
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
Avatar Avatar
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
47
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
45
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
44
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
44
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top