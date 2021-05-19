Security Tech Industry Vet Nico Popp Named Tenable Chief Product Officer – GovCon Wire

Nico Popp, former chief product officer of cybersecurity software provider Forcepoint, has been appointed to the same position at Columbia, Maryland-based vulnerability management company Tenable.

He will oversee global engineering and product management functions that support Tenable’s framework to help customers understand and address potential cyber risks across an attack surface, the company said Tuesday.

Amit Yoran, chairman and CEO of Tenable and previous Wash100 awardee, noted that Popp brings cybersecurity experience as the company aims to help clients accelerate digital initiatives and incorporate risk-based remediation measures into cloud deployment efforts.

“I’m thrilled to join the team, especially as we focus on expanding the understanding of cyber risk beyond only IT assets, to merging identity and privileges with systems vulnerabilities to better help our customers enable IT Operations, cloud-focused initiatives, digital transformation and zero-trust architectures,” Popp said.

He previously worked at Symantec as senior vice president of cloud and information protection and served in senior leadership positions at Verisign and NeXT Software, where he co-invented the WebObjects application server that now powers Apple’s iTune Store.