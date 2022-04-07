See Alicia Silverston’s Birthday Tribute to “Forever” Friend Paul Rudd – E! Online

for example We can’t ignore this iconic birthday message.

Alicia Silverstone wished him no news co-star Paul Rudd Happy 53rd birthday on Tik Tok that reminded fans of the 90s. In VideoAlicia added a video of herself on screen with Paul in the 1995 film, alongside a video from the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in 2019. As she playfully pushes Paul in Clueless, the video is perfect for a healthy hug from the expo.

“Friends forever,” the 45-year-old actress captioned the video. “Happy Birthday Paul!”

Fans were totally ‘buggin’ in the comments as they reminisced about the classic ’90s movie, in which Alicia played rich girl Cher, who navigates friendships and high school sweethearts, when Josh, Cher’s former half-brother played by Paul, comes to town to shake her love. ,