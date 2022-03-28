See all red carpet fashion as it happens

See all red carpet fashion as it happens

Honoring the most spectacular performances on the silver screen since 1929, the Oscars are one of the most star-studded and coveted events on the Hollywood calendar.

This year the world’s most glamorous stars will dance for the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Click through the gallery above to see all of the red carpet looks from tonight’s show.

host and presenter
Earlier this year, the show’s producer Will Packer announced…

Read Full News