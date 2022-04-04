See BTS’ Gin, Jimin, Suga, V, Jungkook, RM, and J-Hope’s Grammy 2022 Looks

Butters: Not only the name of BTS’s chart-topping hit, but also the perfect way to describe her fit on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet. Seven members—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—paps in front of feverish fans and in coordinating suits of shades of white, gray, blue, and beige. they were exceptionally smooth, and they were louis vuitton,

All the fits were cohesive, but slightly different. For example, V and RM wore a matching brown suit and purple shirt, but the former accessorised it with a brown tie and large-than-life boutonniere, while the latter opted for a purple tie and diamond brooch. Jungkook and Jimin rock Aquamarine Blue, but Jungkook…