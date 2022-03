Learn about the options for watching the meeting for the First National between Funbrero and the Mar del Plata team.





Chacarita receives Alvarado This Sunday from 15.35 by Mar del Plata Date of first national 8. Learn about the options to watch the match live on TV and online.







Chakarita Vs. Alvarado, Live: How to Watch on TV

match between Funebrero y el Torito can be watched live on television via DirecTV Sports, channels 610 (SD) and 1610 (HD)., Local is ranked 21st with 8 units, while…