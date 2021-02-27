See film collections on day one

ENTERTAINMENT

Check out the movie collection: Nithin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier Starr Check, finally arrives in theaters tomorrow, 26 February and has received positive response on its first day by film lovers and critics. As per the traders’ reports, Chandrasekhar Yeleti Directional Venture is earning money at the check box office and has earned 3.5 crore + shares in its opening day at the box office in Telugu states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Check theater count
Nizam – 225+
Seeded-125
Andhra 280
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – 635+
Karnataka and Rest of India – 100+
Other States – 140+
Total Techwide: 875+

Nithin’s previous offering Bhishma collected Rs 6.42 crore on its opening day.

Essay on the role of Nithin Aditya and Rakul Preet Singh playing the role of a lawyer. The film stars Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Sai Chand, Harshvardhan, Simran Chaudhary, Chaitanya Krishna, Sampat Raj, and Karthik Ratnam in supporting roles.

On the other hand, Nithin will be seen playing the lead role in the romantic drama Rang De, in which Penguin and Mahanati Keerthy Suresh are the lead women. Nithin is also part of another Telugu film, a remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, starring Tamannaah Bhatia.

