See how nearly a quarter of humanity started its holiest month, Ramadan

RamadanThe holiest month of the Islamic calendar, began this weekend for 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. from sunset to sunsetThe physically capable of them would fast – abstain not only from food but also from as a sip of water,
,[The pandemic] touched the house in many ways,” said Makram Numan al-Amin, an imam in Minneapolis. told NPR on Saturday,
“So just the idea of being able to get back together during this special month — a month of fasting, a month of reflection, you know, self-growth and all that, a month of being charitable, etc. — all those things that we do. Like, desire to do, we will at least be able to do much more quantity than we have done in the last few years.
Read Full News