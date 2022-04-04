See Joni Mitchell singing in public for the first time since 2013

Joni Mitchell has given her first public performance in nine years, taking the stage at the Musketeers’ 2022 Person of the Year benefit gala.

Following in the footsteps of previous recipients Aerosmith (who was celebrated with the title in 2020) and Dolly Parton (in 2019), Michelle was awarded this year’s nominal honor on Friday night (April 1).

Mitchell was not announced to perform at the event, but was joined by Beck, Brandi Carlile, Cindy Lauper, Stephen Stills, John Batiste and their 1970 classics “Big Yellow Taxi” and “The Circle Game”. .

This marked the singing in public for the first time since June 2013, when she performed two short, improvised sets at events held in her honor, where she was initially booked to recite the poem. prior to…