See Photos from Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Florida Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot in Florida over the weekend in front of their star-studded friends and family.

Both of them have since taken to social media with pictures from their special day,’Mr and Mrs Peltz Beckham.’

The ceremony took place in a giant tent at their $103 million family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

And according to reports, the wedding cost him $3.6 million.

Nicola looked absolutely stunning in a Valentino dress.

While Brooklyn looked very beautiful in a black tuxedo.

She shared a photo of her brother with Romeo and Cruz, her best man, and her famous father, David, on Instagram.

The 23-year-old simply captioned his post, ‘boys’

Of course, the wedding was full of Hollywood’s biggest stars…