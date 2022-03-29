See the “In Memoriam” section

in the memoriam part of Oscar The ceremony has been a time-honored tradition to remember those we have recently lost who have contributed to the world of cinema. This might be the more sad and sad part of the show, but this year the makers tried to put in a little more energy. Unfortunately, his efforts met with the opposite effect.

Instead of one person presenting, this year’s In Memoriam featured three different people speaking on behalf of the departed with a live gospel performance.

Some highlights include tyler perry Talking About the Late Best Actor Winner Sydney Poitier breaking the barrier for other actors of color to win future awards, Bill Murray,