See the new Red Soxs game uniforms to celebrate Patriots Day – Film Daily

If you haven’t already spotten the Boston Red Sox in action – it’s because the MLB & Nike have brought us new Red Sox game uniforms. Talk about a home run!

Usually the Red Sox uniforms like other famous sports teams stick to their original set of colors, especially a team with the color “Red” right in the middle of their name. And there’s nothing better than getting that baseball from your father who received it from his father, but now, the Boston Red Sox just hit ground running with their bright yellow uniforms!

According to ESPN, this is “part of Major League Baseball’s first major jersey collaboration with Nike which became the sport’s uniform supplier in 2019.” And with these fresh new uniforms we’re definitely excited to find out about the design. Let’s take a look.

Boston?

Yes those baseball players in their bold yellow shirts with subtle blue stripes on each shoulder is the Boston Red Sox! ESPN reported that these jerseys have been inspired by the Patriots’ Day holiday & the Boston Marathon. Not only do these jerseys include Fenway Park’s area code (617), but it also has a super “iconic” look.

The MLB chief revenue officer Noah Garden told ESPN: “It was front and center and this is why we did this deal. You take two iconic brands and you put them together and you have one and one make three”

Garden continued: “This is what we expected, and this is what we wanted. This is the plan we always set out for.”

City Connect series

We can’t wait for the City Connect series to start so we can see these uniforms in action! Luckily we won’t be waiting too long as with all seven teams ready to take their first base.

Per ESPN, each team (Miami Marlins, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, and the Los Angeles Dodgers.) will be receiving their City Connect series jerseys before 2024.

Now it seems Nike is ready to continue working with each MLB team to give them only the best look on the baseball field, as Nike has is looking for quite a few “radical uniform design changes” and reportedly provided the infamous Boston Red Sox team with nearly ten different designs before picking the perfect one to represent the Patriots’s Day Weekend.

New year, new Red Sox

According to USA Today, the well-known Red Sox chief marketing officer Adam Grossman told the public: “We viewed the City Connect collaboration with Nike as an opportunity to celebrate the spirit of a weekend that is uniquely Boston. The departure from our traditional style pays homage to that iconic weekend, and recognizes Boston’s boldness, culture and creativity.”

Per ESPN, the chief also added: “We want to be at the front of the line. We told them we would love to collaborate in any way you see fit . . . That was two years ago, and that point, they said they were going to do the City Connect program that if we’re going to do this, we are all-in, and even though we are a traditional historic franchise, we want do something completely different.”

The publication also added that we’ll get to see our fabulous Red Sox players in these bold new uniforms on April 17th & 18th when they go head-to-head with the incredible Chicago White Sox.

Fans reactions

Not only are we stunned and applaud the Boston Red Sox’s new look, but so are the fans! Many Red Sox fans have loved the design and tweeted: “Kinda LOVE the yellow and blue . . . might just have to tell people I’m watching a game.”

While other fans tweeted: “My Red sox are mixing it up this month! It’ll be weird seeing them play in yellow & blue for a weekend . . . But no weirder seeing Brady in a TB costume. (Yes I said costume.) Go Sox!”