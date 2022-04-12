See who’s nominated here and who’s the winner

Country music video stars took to the main stage in Music City on Monday with the return of the CMT Music Awards.

First airing on CBS, the fan-voting event takes place from the Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville. Anthony Mackie (AKA Captain America) co-hosts the show with a domestic help from Kelsea Ballerini, who tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the show. Kane Brown, the night’s most nominated artist, Pinch, hit up on-site co-hosting duties with Mackie on Monday night.

The music kicks off at 7 p.m. with performances from Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean with Bryan Adams, a Judds reunion and more.

