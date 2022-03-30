Seebe van der Heyden, The Happiest Devil: "I Especially Had Fun"

Chef’s surprise, Seebe Van Der Heyden not only started, but played 90 minutes against Burkina Faso.

without surprise, see van der heyden He was then sent for his first post-match press conference. And just like before the match, he had a big smile: “I’m so happy, really. This jersey is crazy to wear. A year ago, I’d never have imagined it, and two days ago, I never imagined.” Neither will it. Wear it for 90 minutes,” said the Union Saint-Guillois defender. Who doesn’t hide that he was a little tense: “You play for Belgium, it’s nothing. There was definitely tension in the first ten minutes. Then, I enjoy it as much as I can”.

Van der Heyden naturally received many messages of support. “I don’t know if my mother managed to watch this match or not, she was very tense (laughs). I put my phone in my …


