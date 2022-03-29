Seebe van der Heyden’s first hat with the Red Devils

To face Burkina Faso this Tuesday evening in Anderlecht, Roberto Martinez made six changes compared to the match in Ireland.

Compared to Saturday’s game in Dublin, Roberto Martinez has made six changes in his starting XI. Union Saint-Guillois player Seebe van der Heyden celebrates his first cap.

Van der Heyden has been added to the defensive trio with Jason Denyer and Sebastian Bornow celebrating their third cap. Matz Sales replaces Simon Mignolet between the poles.

In Ireland the holders on the flanks, Alexis Sellemakers and Thorgan Hazard, are replaced by Thomas Foquet and Leandro Trossard. The midfield is headed by Hans Vancken and captain Yuri Tielemens.

The scorer on Saturday is Mickey Batsuyi…