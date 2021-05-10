Seeing double? Twins graduate from Salina Tech in the same field of study – Salina Journal

Rarely does a pair of twins find that they share similar interests, let alone want to pursue the same field of study in higher education.

Saturday afternoon, Beronica and Marcelle Cruz walked the stage to each receive an associate of applied science degree in electrical technology from Salina Tech.

Marcelle said the two were deciding between electrical and HVAC education, and chose the electrical route because it seemed more interesting and helpful.

“We’re trying to go into a field that girls don’t naturally go into,” she added.

With learning in the same field, they shared most of their classes over the one year they spent at Salina Tech.

That experience proved to be valuable, as the two were able to help one another while preparing for tests, study together, and ask each other questions.

Marcelle described her time at Salina Tech as hands-on and informal, and she enjoyed going to houses around Salina and wiring them.

She also spoke about the benefits that a good education can provide.

“I think it’s necessary because it gives you that foot in the door to whatever field you’re going into,” Marcelle said. “It helps you know if you’re going in the right direction or not.”

In addition to the degree she just earned, Marcelle is currently finishing her bachelor’s degree through Kansas State.

“I hope to get my master electrician’s license and become an electrical manager somewhere.”

Beronica will use her education to help her fix the wiring around her house.