Seeing Monalisa’s ravishing performance, you too will become crazy, video is going viral

Mona Lisa: The pictures of Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who became the queen of social media, keep raising the mercury of the internet every day. Monalisa is very hot and bold to look at. Seeing his pictures, everyone gives his heart to him. Monalisa is very active on the social media platform Instagram and her Instagram account is full of her hot pictures, recently Monalisa has come in the headlines again, let’s see the new pictures of Monalisa, you will also see her beauty. Makes you like..

Actually, Monalisa has shared a video of her on Instagram handle. The song ‘Jab Saiyan’ from Alia Bhatti’s film ‘Gangubai’ is heard in the background of the video. In the video, Monalisa is seen slaying in a white chikankari work lehenga.

Seeing this style of Monalisa, everyone is giving her heart, with a bindi, bangle, earrings and deep neck choli on her forehead, Monalisa is making everyone’s heart beat faster.

Monalisa is very active on social media and keeps sharing her photos every day, Monalisa often shares pictures with her husband husband Vikrant Singh Rajput. Recently they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.