Seeing Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani asked the question, said- Which Chyawanprash eats…

A team of 11 players has reached Cape Town from the TV popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Everyone is having a lot of fun there. Sharing photos and videos. Now a video of Shweta Tiwari is going viral. Arjun Bijlani shared this video. In this video, Arjun is asking Shweta about the mantra behind her fitness.

Shweta is seen walking in this video. Arjuna says: What is the name of your Chyawanprash? Shweta speaks diligently on this. Arjun also asks Shweta to show abs. Shweta Abs also flaunts. This video of Shweta and Arjun is going viral. Let me tell you that this time Danger player has stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla.

It may be noted that Shweta Tiwari’s Parivartan Yatra had been in the news a lot recently. Shweta had lost a lot of weight. He controlled his diet and did a lot of workouts. He has also spoken on social media about his weight loss journey many times. He wrote in a post: Weight loss is not easy. it’s very hard. You need too much deduction. Self control is required. Shweta is also making headlines these days about her personal life. There is a lot of estrangement between Shweta and her husband Abhinav.