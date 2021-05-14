ENTERTAINMENT

Seeing Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani asked the question, said- Which Chyawanprash eats…

Avatar

A team of 11 players has reached Cape Town from the TV popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Everyone is having a lot of fun there. Sharing photos and videos. Now a video of Shweta Tiwari is going viral. Arjun Bijlani shared this video. In this video, Arjun is asking Shweta about the mantra behind her fitness.

Shweta is seen walking in this video. Arjuna says: What is the name of your Chyawanprash? Shweta speaks diligently on this. Arjun also asks Shweta to show abs. Shweta Abs also flaunts. This video of Shweta and Arjun is going viral. Let me tell you that this time Danger player has stars like Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla.

It may be noted that Shweta Tiwari’s Parivartan Yatra had been in the news a lot recently. Shweta had lost a lot of weight. He controlled his diet and did a lot of workouts. He has also spoken on social media about his weight loss journey many times. He wrote in a post: Weight loss is not easy. it’s very hard. You need too much deduction. Self control is required. Shweta is also making headlines these days about her personal life. There is a lot of estrangement between Shweta and her husband Abhinav.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
53
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
33
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
31
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top