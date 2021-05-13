Seeman Wiki, Biography, Age, Caste, Father, Speech | Naam Tamilar Katchi

In Tamil Nadu State Assembly election 2021, NTK candidates have scored more than 5% votes in 159 constituencies. It secured the third position in several constituencies across the state.

Seeman Profile

Seeman was born on 8 November 1966 in Aranaiyur Village, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India. He was born to Mr Senthamizhan and Mrs Annammal Senthamizhan in a Tamil family. In 2013, he married Kayalvizhi, a daughter of K. Kalimuthu (former Speaker of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from AIADMK party) in the presence of Pazha Nedumaran and others. The ceremony was held at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam, Chennai. The couple blessed with the baby boy on 11 January 2019. On 13 May 2021, Seeman father Senthamizhan dead due to health issues.

He took up film direction as a career in his initial stage after being inspired by the films of his mentor, Bharathi Raja, and Manivannan. Seeman started his career by directing Panchalankurichi, a village action film starring Prabhu and Madhubala. In 2006, he came back with a successful film Thambi with actor Madhavan.

Seeman turned actor with the film Pore where he played the role of a Malaysian Businessman. The same year he directed the love story Vaazhthugal again with Madhavan and Bhavana, with every single word used in the movie being written in pure Tamil. Seeman played a lead role in Director and his mentor Manivannan’s Nagaraja Cholan MA, MLA.

Political Career

Seeman was the Chief Coordinator of the organization “Naam Thamizhar Iyakkam” which turned as a political party “Naam Thamizhar Katchi” in the year 2010. Tamil Nadu Government prisoned him for supporting Sri Lankan Tamil people and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam and for addressing Velupillai Prabhakaran as leader of all Tamil’s in his hardline speeches.

He believes that Velupillai Prabhakaran is the national leader of all Tamils and the icon for Tamil liberation. He was arrested twice without trial under the draconian National Security Act by the ruling DMK-Congress government, first for speaking in favor of the LTTE and again for protesting the killing of a Tamil fisherman by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In 2014 parliamentary elections, Seeman has stated that the Naam Tamilar Katchi would campaign for the defeat of the candidates fielded by the DMDK, Congress, and BJP where they are contesting. The three main parties lost all the constituencies they contested in Tamil Nadu except BJP who win their only seat in Kanniyakumari.

Naam Tamil Katchi

Naam Tamil Katchi is a Tamil nationalist party in the state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, India. The party’s chief idol is Velupillai Prabhakaran, and his picture is found in all events of the party. NTK promotes Tamil Nationalism and opposes Dravidian politics in Tamil Nadu. Naam Tamilar Katchi supports regional politics and opposes Indian national parties.

Some of the main agenda of ‘Naam Thamizhar Katchi’ is to free “Tamil Eelam” from Sri Lanka which is Ethnic Tamils motherland, only Tamils should rule Tamil Nadu and to spread the importance of Tamil language only by which unity of Tamil People is possible.

Name Seeman Real Name Senthamizhan Seeman, Sebastian Seeman Nickname Seeman Profession Politician, film director, actor, writer, singer, Tamil nationalist Date of Birth 8 November 1966 Age 51 Seeman Father Name Senthamizhan Mother Name Annammal Senthamizhan Height 1.70 m Weight 72 Kg Religion Christian Educational Qualification Bsc School Don Bosco Higher sec school College Loyola College, Chennai Hobbies Writing and Reading books Hometown Aranaiyur, Sivagangai District, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality India Married Yes Wife Name Kayalvizhi Current City Chennai, India

