Seeti Maar Song From Radhe: Watch Full Video

Seetimaar (Seeti Maar) music is the primary single from Salman Khan starrer Radhe film. Directed by Prabhu deva, the movie has Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) music. Seetimaar music lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it was sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. Radhe film Seetimaar music options Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The peepy music was choreographed by Prabhu Deva himself. The streaming rights of the music have been acquired by Zee Music firm.

⁣On the grand finale of the favored TV actuality present Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan has launched his new clothes firm ‘KH Home of Khaddar’. He stated that he received the spark for this concept throughout his latest election marketing campaign notably after visiting the weavers of Kancheepuram. After taking a look at their difficulties particularly after the lockdown, the actor determined to begin a khadi branding firm with many worldwide designers and promote handloom merchandise. Indian vogue costume designer Amritha Ram can be part of the group. The official announcement of KH HOUSE OF KHADDAR has made on the ultimate episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4.

Radhe film can be launched instantly on OTT platform Zee Plex and ZEE5. It’s slated to be launched on 13 Might 2021.

Watch Seeti Maar music full video that includes Salman Khan and Disha Patani,

Radhe Songs Obtain

Obtain Radhe Seetimaar music on Wynk

Obtain Seetimaar Tune on Gaana

Free Obtain Seetimaar Mp3 Songs on Wynk

Obtain All Radhe Songs Free on Jio Saavn

Obtain Free Radhe Hindi Film Songs on iTunes

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like Masstamilan, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Lyricsdon or every other torrent web sites to stream and obtain songs.

Radhe Film Solid & Crew

Album: Radhe

Star Solid: Salman Khan, Disha Patani

Director Identify: Prabhu Deva

Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad

Yr Of Launched: 2021

Singers: Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur

Keep tuned with themiracletech.com for extra Leisure updates.