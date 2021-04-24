LATEST

Seeti Maar Song From Radhe: Watch Full Video

Seeti Maar Song radhe

Seetimaar (Seeti Maar) music is the primary single from Salman Khan starrer Radhe film. Directed by Prabhu deva, the movie has Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) music. Seetimaar music lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it was sung by Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur. Radhe film Seetimaar music options Salman Khan and Disha Patani. The peepy music was choreographed by Prabhu Deva himself. The streaming rights of the music have been acquired by Zee Music firm.

Radhe film can be launched instantly on OTT platform Zee Plex and ZEE5. It’s slated to be launched on 13 Might 2021.

Watch Seeti Maar music full video that includes Salman Khan and Disha Patani,

Radhe Songs Obtain

Obtain Radhe Seetimaar music on Wynk

Obtain Seetimaar Tune on Gaana

Free Obtain Seetimaar Mp3 Songs on Wynk

Obtain All Radhe Songs Free on Jio Saavn

Obtain Free Radhe Hindi Film Songs on iTunes

DISCLAIMER: We advise our readers to obtain songs solely from official sources like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Wynk Music, Gaana, and Official YouTube Pages. Don’t help or use pirated web sites like Masstamilan, Starmusiq, Isaimini, Lyricsdon or every other torrent web sites to stream and obtain songs.

Radhe Film Solid & Crew

Album: Radhe
Star Solid: Salman Khan, Disha Patani
Director Identify: Prabhu Deva
Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad
Yr Of Launched: 2021
Singers: Kamaal Khan and Iulia Vantur

