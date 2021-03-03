Seetimaarr Title Song: Racy and Peppy – TheMiracleTech

Here is the title song of Gopichand and Tamannaah-starrer Sitaimar. The song begins at a slow pace, set in the rural Meelu of Godavari. However, it increases the speed. The song is inspiring and encouraging. Its purpose is to raise the spirits of the players. Gopichand is writing an essay on the powerful role of the kabaddi coach of the Girls Kabaddi team representing the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The song is ritual and functional with Mani Sharma’s trademark beats. Anurag Kulkarni, Revanth and Varam have sung the number. Kasrala Shyam, who wrote chartbuster Ramulu Ramula from Alha Vaikunthapuramulu, has penned the lyrics for this song. The lyrics are worth noting.

Directed by Sampat Nandi, the song is lavishly filmed. The producers of the film seem to have sacrificed their lives without compromising. Aired by Srinivas Chituri and Pawan Kumar under the Srinivas Silve screen, the sports drama-ridden action entertainer is hitting the screens on April 2.

