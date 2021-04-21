LATEST

SEGN vs INC Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Korean League 2021

SEGN vs INC Live Score

The opposite batch of Korean League will likely be performed on twenty first April between the group Seongnam FC and Incheon United at Tancheon Sports activities Complicated. The match is scheduled to be performed at 4:00 pm. The group Incheon has proven a poor recreation in every match and hardly gained any match. Let’s begin dream prediction of group SIGN who had performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 4 matches, misplaced 3 matches and three matches resulted as a draw. The group has just lately performed a match in opposition to the group GWN the place the opposing group scored 1 purpose and group SEGN managed to attain 3 objectives and gained the match. The group is at third place within the league standings.

On the opposite facet, group Incheon performed a complete of 10 matches within the league the place they’ve gained 2 matches, misplaced 7 Natchez and One match declared a draw. The group has a complete rating of 9 factors in 10 matches. The group INC has just lately performed a match in opposition to the group SE the place the opposing group scored 3 factors and group SE failed to realize the purpose and misplaced the match. The group INC is at fifth place within the league standings. Let’s have a look to the reside rating of the groups.

SEGN vs INC Stay Rating:

Match: SEGN vs INC Korean League 2020-21

Date: twenty first April

Time: 04:00pm

Venue: Tancheon Sports activities Complicated

SEGN Squad:

Richard Windbichler, Hong Hyun- Seung, Kang Jae-woo, Jin-beom Ahn, Seung-min Jeon, Ki-yeol Kim, Shi-yeong Lee, Bo-min Search engine marketing, Chang-yong Lee, Jong-seong Lee, Jae- gained Lee, Bo- min Search engine marketing, Sergiu Bus, Lee Kyu-Seong, Joing Myung- Jae, Keun-bae Kim, Younger-kwang Kim, Min-hyeok Kim, Jamshid Iskandarov

Incheon United Squad:

Lee Sang-Hyeob, Lee Je-Ho, Lee Ho-Seok, Kim Seong-Ju, Kim Jun-Yeob, Kim Jun-Beom, Kim Ho-Nam, Kim Do- Hyeok, I am Eun- Su, Choi Beom- Kyeong, Ahn Jin- Beom, Oh Ban-Suk, Park Dae- Han, Yang Ju-Ah, Mun Ji- Hwan, Lee Jae- Seong, Kim Yeon-Su, Kim Min- Seok, Kim Jong-Jin, Kim Dong- Heon, Lee Tae- Heui, San- Jeong, Hwang Jeong-Uk

SEGN vs INC Dream 11 Prediction:

Kim Jun-Beom is the very best goalkeeper as he has picked some surprising objectives within the final match. He has saved 4 objectives within the 10 matches. Windbichler would be the defender participant of group SEGN as he has scored 4 objectives within the final matches. J.Ahn, T. Lee and H. Delbridge would be the midfield gamers of each the groups who usually tend to be the a part of in the present day’s match.

F. Aguilar would be the ahead participant as he has scored 5 objectives in 10 matches. There are increased probabilities of group SEGN eating in the present day’s match. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.

