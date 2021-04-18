Sehari Movie (2021) Cast | Teaser | First Look | Songs | Trailer | Release Date

Sehari is a Telugu Rom-Com entertainer drama that marks the directional debut for Gnanasagar dwaraka and it’s collectively produced by Advaya Jishnu Reddy, Shilpa Chowdary below the banner Virgo footage. Harsh Kanumilli makes his debut and pairing with Simran Choudhary in lead roles. The music and background scores are composed by Prashanth R Vihari.
The plot of the story is about Harsh performs as Varun along with his immature thoughts unable to make the appropriate choices and with the cheeky gameplay of himself making an attempt to get married. The viewers, eagerly ready for this craziest film and it’s anticipated to launch quickly in theatres.
Sehari Film Full Particulars
|Director
|Gnanasagar dwaraka
|Producer
|Advaya Jishnu Reddy, Shilpa Chowdary
|Style
|Romantic Comedy
|Story
|Harsh Kanumilli
|Starring
|Harsh Kanumilli, Simran Choudhary, Abhinav Gomatam, and extra
|Music
|Prashanth R Vihari
|Cinematographer
|Aravind Viswanathan
|Editor
|Ravi Teja Girijala
|Manufacturing Firm
|Virgo Footage
|Launch date
|2021
|Language
|Telugu
Sehari Film Solid
Right here’s the total forged of Sehari Film
- Harsh Kanumilli
- Simran Choudhary
- Abhinav gomatam
- Praneeth Reddy Kallem
- Akshithaa
- Sneha Velidindi
- House
- Balakrishna
- Rajeswari Mullapudi
Sehari Film First Look Poster
Take a look at the Newest Teaser of Sehari Film 2021
Sehari Film Songs
Keep Tuned with themiracletech.com For extra Leisure Information