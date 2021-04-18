Sehwag had mocked a cheerleader worth Rs 10 crore, now commented like this – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Sports activities desk. Buddies, let me let you know that Glenn Maxwell has executed wonders along with his batting in IPL 2021. He has utilized two consecutive fiftys whereas enjoying for RCB. In IPL 2021, he’s seen in super colours. Buddies Glenn Maxwell additionally hit a half-century in opposition to KKR after SRH. His critics have additionally been happy with this magnificent innings. One in all these names is Virender Sehwag. Sehwag had strongly criticized Maxwell prior to now.

Buddies Glenn Maxwell performed a stormy innings of 78 runs in opposition to KKR in 49 balls with 9 fours and three sixes. Sehwag was very pleased with this innings. He tweeted and expressed happiness at Maxwell’s nice efficiency and took a dig at Maxwell’s earlier groups by means of the tune ‘Albela’ used within the movie ‘Ludo’. The previous Group India opener wrote, ‘It was good to see Maxwell lastly enjoying within the IPL based on his prospects. In the meantime, Maxwell is telling the homeowners of his earlier groups, ‘O Betaji… O Betaji…’

It’s good to see Maxwell enjoying to the most effective of his skill on this IPL. In the meantime Maxwell to the homeowners of his earlier staff.#RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/StBnPIZrMg– Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 18, 2021

In your data, let me let you know that earlier than IPL 2020, Sehwag had referred to as Maxwell a cheerleader of Rs 10 crore. He made this remark whereas reviewing Maxwell’s recreation for Punjab Kings in IPL 2020. On this, he had stated that Glenn Maxwell, the cheerleader of 10 crore rupees, Punjab was very heavy.