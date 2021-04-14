LATEST

Sehwag shares this video of WWE on the return of Mumbai Indians in the last over against KKR, went viral shortly.

Within the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians gained in opposition to Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs on Tuesday. At one time, KKR was on the driving seat within the match and it appeared that it might simply win the match, within the final 5 overs of the match, the bowlers of Mumbai Indians reversed such matches that everybody was simply watching. On this great comeback from Mumbai Indians, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag shared a video on Instagram, displaying WWE Wrestler Undertaker and Randy Orton.

On this video, The Undertaker has funneled Nickler Randy Orton from the grave. Sehwag has in contrast the victory of Mumbai Indians with this video itself. Sharing this video, Sehwag wrote, “Mumbai Indians did the identical with KKR within the final 5 overs, returning after dying.” This video shared by Sehwag is now turning into very viral.

